AUGUSTA — Democratic Rep. Andrew McLean of Gorham submitted a letter of resignation from the Maine House on Thursday.
McLean recently graduated from the University of Maine School of Law, and said post-law school work that begins next week requires him to leave his job as en elected official.
“I am proud of the work that has been accomplished over the last eight years, and I am grateful to have contributed to the success of that work,” he said in a statement.
The decision does not alter the balance of power. Democrats retain control of the House and the Senate.
