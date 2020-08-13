Arrests

8/8 at 6:40 p.m. Garrick Scott Bartlett, 30, of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, was arrested on Chamberlain Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

Summonses

8/3 at 12:05 p.m. Justin M. Baratta, 27, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gateway Circle by Officer Jessica LaRose on a charge of harassment.

8/3 at 2:02 p.m. Jessica Ann Swett, 23, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Quentin Drive by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/3 at 5:45 p.m. El Shadai Ngandu, 23, of Portland, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Old Blue Point Road by Lt. Timothy Barker on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/4 at 10:03 p.m. Gerard M. Coulombe, 36, of Lisbon, was issued a summons on Hannaford Drive by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of operating after suspension and attaching false plates.

8/6 at 7:40 a.m. David J. Pike, 32, of Islesboro, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/6 at 12:44 p.m. Marla Palau, 44, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh MaCaulay on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/6 at 6:54 p.m. Kayla Ann Giguere, 30, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/6 at 11:18 p.m. Michelle R. Lister, 49, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Saco Street by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/7 at 1 p.m. Veronica Lynn Connolly, 43, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Tanner Mann on a charge of shoplifting.

8/7 at 6:19 p.m. Joshua S. Hatch, 25, of Saco, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating with a license suspended for operating under the influence (alcohol) and violating conditions of release.

8/9 at 2:35 p.m. Divine Mugisha, 30, of Portland, was issued a summons at Cascade and Portland roads by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

Fire calls

8/3 at 12:17 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Fern Circle.

8/3 at 11:57 a.m. Assist Gorham.

8/4 at 12:55 a.m. Assist Gorham.

8/4 at 8 a.m. Fire alarm on Lancaster Lane.

8/4 at 8:48 a.m. Smoke detector alarm on Commerce Drive.

8/4 at 12:31 p.m. Gas odor on Technology Way.

8/4 at 5:12 p.m. Odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

8/4 at 5:59 p.m. Odor investigation on Coulthard Farms Road.

8/4 at 6:32 p.m. Odor investigation on Pleasant Hill Road.

8/4 at 6:56 p.m. Assist Buxton.

8/4 at 7:54 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/4 at 9:01 p.m. Odor investigation at Mussey and Carrier Woods roads.

8/4 at 9:03 p.m. Fire alarm on Gallery Boulevard.

8/4 at 9:04 p.m. Odor investigation at Pearl Street and Greenwood Avenue.

8/4 at 9:16 p.m. Elevator alarm on Cummings Road.

8/4 at 10:51 p.m. Odor investigation on Ross Road.

8/4 at 11:23 p.m. Water flow alarm on Payne Road.

8/5 at 1:23 a.m. Water flow alarm on Postal Service Way.

8/5 at 8:23 a.m. Assist Saco.

8/5 at 10:10 a.m. Fire alarm on Piper Road.

8/5 at 12:02 p.m. Sprinkler low air alarm on Postal Service Way.

8/5 at 12:22 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/5 at 5:41 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/5 at 11:30 p.m. Odor investigation on Bickford Street.

8/5 at 11:51 p.m. Odor investigation on Sandpiper Cove Road.

8/6 at 1:13 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Pleasant Ridge Road.

8/6 at 3:53 a.m. Assist Gorham.

8/6 at 12:46 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/6 at 3:07 p.m. Permit check on Sawyer Road.

8/6 at 4:42 p.m. Fire alarm on Payne Road.

8/6 at 4:48 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/6 at 4:52 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/6 at 5:11 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/6 at 6:06 p.m. Fire alarm on Commerce Drive.

8/6 at 9:51 p.m. Permit check at Track View Terrace and Sawyer Road.

8/7 at 1:48 a.m. Assist Gorham.

8/7 at 9:08 a.m. Fire alarm problem on Commerce Drive.

8/7 at 9:42 a.m. Assist South Portland.

8/7 at 9:57 a.m. Fire alarm on Avenue 7.

8/7 at 12:34 p.m. Assist South Portland.

8/7 at 2:46 p.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

8/7 at 5:46 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

8/7 at 6:57 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/8 at 3:32 a.m. Fire alarm on Piper Road.

8/8 at 2:19 p.m. Smoke detector alarm on Jones Creek Drive.

8/8 at 8:21 p.m. Marine water rescue off Black Point Road.

8/9 at 8:04 a.m. Assist Buxton.

8/9 at 8:55 p.m. Water problem on Flintlock Drive.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 45 calls from Aug. 3-9.

