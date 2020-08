Arrests/Summonses

Arrests and summons were not available before The Southern Forecaster’s deadline.

Fire calls

8/4 at 8 p.m. False alarm on Aspen Avenue.

8/4 at 8:11 p.m. Power line down on Churchill Road.

8/4 at 9:02 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

8/4 at 9:30 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Bay View Drive.

8/4 at 10:06 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

8/4 at 10:33 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

8/4 at 10:44 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on MacArthur Circle.

8/4 at 11:08 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

8/5 at 1:34 a.m. False alarm on Postal Service Way.

8/5 at 7:05 a.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Barnstable Road.

8/5 at 8:02 a.m. Defective elevator on Running Hill Road.

8/5 at 10:38 a.m. False alarm on Dartmouth Street.

8/5 at 11:46 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pond Road.

8/5 at 12:40 p.m. False alarm on Lincoln Street.

8/5 at 8 p.m. Unauthorized burning on High Street.

8/5 at 8:28 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

8/5 at 10:59 p.m. Power line down on Gannett Drive.

8/6 at 12:23 p.m. Assist EMS on Broadway.

8/7 at 4:11 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

8/7 at 8:11 a.m. False alarm on Western Avenue.

8/7 at 9:34 a.m. Building fire on Main Street.

8/7 at 9:49 a.m. Cover assignment on Broadway.

8/7 at 10:12 a.m. Cover assignment on James Baka Drive.

8/7 at 2:44 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Mussey (street or road not given).

8/7 at 5:29 p.m. False alarm on Main Street.

8/7 at 10:29 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Liberty Lane.

8/8 at 6:24 p.m. False alarm on Main Street.

8/8 at 8:40 p.m. Person in distress on Preble Street.

8/9 at 3:23 p.m. False alarm on Western Avenue.

8/9 at 8:33 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Elderberry Drive.

8/10 at 8:26 a.m. False alarm on Clinton Street.

8/10 at 3:14 p.m. Hazardous condition on Broadway.

8/10 at 7:16 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Breakwater Drive.

8/10 at 8:06 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 63 calls from Aug. 4-10.

