Late WJHS teacher honored

The late Tom Curran of Raymond, a retired Westbrook Junior High School teacher, was recently recognized by the Nation Education Association Retired with its Dintinguished Service Award for his “exemplary contributions” to the retired educator community in Maine and the nation.

Curran, 84, passed away on March 29. He taught English and social studies at the junior high. He also had served as president of Westbrook Teachers Association, vice president of Maine Education Association and chairman of MEA Benefits Trust.

In retirement, he served on the Executive Council of the NEA Retired, three years as its vice president, and six years as president. He traveled across the country in his 17 years in national leadership.

Duck Pond Corner history

Highland Lake Grange member and local historian Ken Moody will present a slide show featuring photos from Duck Pond Corner’s past at a history on the lawn night Saturday, Aug. 22.

Bring a chair, bug spray and a flashlight for the show, which will start at dusk or 8 p.m., at the Grange on the corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road.

Social distancing and masks are required. Admission is free. The rain date is Aug. 29.

