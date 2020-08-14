CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Town clerks in South Portland, Scarborough and Cape Elizabeth have all announced that anyone interested in running for local office in the Nov. 3 general election may now pull nomination papers.

In South Portland, officials said voters will decide on the following positions:

City Council: District 1, held by Claude Morgan; District 2, held by Mayor Katherine Lewis; and District 5, held by Deqa Dhalac. All seats are three-year terms.

School Board: at-large seats held by Vice Chairwoman Heather Johnson and Mary House. Both seats are three-year terms.

Portland Water District: one five-year position, covering South Portland and Cape Elizabeth.

City council and school board candidates must submit with their papers no fewer than 100 and no more than 300 signatures of registered voters of the city. The city’s website advises candidates to get at least 130 to 150 signatures, “as some of the signers may not be registered voters or may have already signed and qualified another candidate.” Anyone running for the Portland Water District position needs to collect at least 100 but no more than 150 signatures from South Portland registered voters and at least 35 and no more than 50 signatures from registered voters in Cape Elizabeth.

Candidates may file papers with the city no earlier than 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, and no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. Candidates for the water district position must also file with the Cape Elizabeth town clerk’s office. The deadline, according to Cape officials, is 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. Anyone with questions may call the clerk’s office at 767-3201.

In Scarborough, residents may apply for nominations to the following positions:

Town Council: three seats now occupied by Jean-Marie Caterina, John Cloutier and Peter Hayes. All seats are three-year terms.

Board of Education: two seats occupied by Board Chairwoman Leanne Kazilionis and Hillory Durgin. All seats are three-year terms.

Scarborough Sanitary Board of Trustees: three seats with three-year terms each.

Candidates require no fewer than 25 and no more than 100 signatures from registered Scarborough voters. Candidates must return their papers to the town clerk’s office by the end of business on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Anyone with questions may call the clerk’s office at 730-4020.

In Cape Elizabeth, candidates will be able to seek the following positions:

Town Council: two seats occupied by Chairwoman Valerie Adams and Christopher Straw. Both seats are three-year terms.

School Board: two seats occupied by Mohammed Shir and Hope Straw. Both seats are three-year terms.

Candidates are required to submit no fewer than 25 and no more than 100 signatures from registered voters of Cape Elizabeth. Candidates are required to submit their papers in person no later than 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, and must make an appointment with the town clerk by calling 799-7665.

