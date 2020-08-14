BRUNSWICK — Catholic Charities Maine’s Independent Support Services and SEARCH (Seek Elderly Alone – Renew Courage and Hope) programs connect isolated seniors with community volunteers and “home makers” in Androscoggin, Kennebec, Sagadahoc and Somerset counties, as well as parts of Franklin, Lincoln and Oxford counties, along with Brunswick and Harpswell in Cumberland County.

The seniors are helped through a variety of services, including grocery shopping, visits, home projects and socialization, while receiving companionship along the way.

In this time of pandemic, resources are tight for the programs. All Saints Parish in Brunswick is inviting all community members to help these seniors acquire some of the items that they are lacking.

To help with the effort, please consider including an additional item (or items) when you do your usual shopping or have your groceries delivered. Presently, the program is in need of toilet paper, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, cleaning supplies, Lysol sprays and cleaners, tissues, and liquid hand soaps.

Two drop off locations have been established: St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Call (207) 725-2624 to arrange a time to bring your items to the church. You will leave them outside the main entrance. St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle. Place your items in the gray bin outside the lower door of the parish center (beneath the rectory, separate from the church proper). If you have any questions, call (207) 563-3240.

For more information about SEARCH, visit ccmaine.org/search-program-elderly-services. For more information about Independent Support Services, visit ccmaine.org/independent-support-services.

