The Chocolate Church Arts Center is accepting submissions of artwork of all sorts for a compilation book that will reflect the creativity and resilience of the region.

According to a statement from Chocolate Church, “In a year that has changed everything, the nonprofit arts organization aims to collect work that shows what people have created, and how they have found catharsis or release through the creative process.”

All ages and proficiency levels are encouraged to submit work. The project seeks to be inclusive of all mediums, and will include visual art (including paintings, drawings, fiber art, photography, sculpture), written work (poetry, short stories, plays), musical recordings, video of theater or dance performances, baking, woodworking and gardening. Video and audio content will be compiled into a companion digital version of the book.

The book will be printed and sold as a fundraiser for the Chocolate Church Arts Center, which postponed this an entire season of performances, and finds a huge part of its revenue has evaporated due to the pandemic. The organization will also welcome sponsorship from local businesses and individual donations to support this project.

The deadline to submit is Sept. 15. More information can be found at www.chocolatechurcharts.org, via email at [email protected] or by phone at (207) 442-8455.

