Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election for a variety of reasons, including some of her own making. Who can forget the reference to a “basket of deplorables”? Her campaign managers undoubtedly also rue the decision to not spend adequate time and other resources in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
This year, Sen. Susan Collins appears intent in “pulling a Clinton,” that is, sabotaging her campaign through a series of unforced errors. Take her Aug. 9 news release admonishing “Democratic leaders to negotiate seriously to reach a much-needed agreement to help struggling families, seniors, schools, businesses, municipalities & the USPS with this persistent pandemic.”
That is a bit rich, to put it kindly. Does she actually believe that voters are not aware that:
• Senate Republicans deliberately waited until the last hour to address lapsing programs, in the hope that further intervention would not be needed?
• Senate Republicans could not unite behind a cohesive proposal, forcing Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to state that he would have to rely on Senate Democrats to pass a measure?
• The House passed the HEROES Act months ago, a measure that McConnell refused to consider?
• The U.S. Postal Service’s difficulties are being exacerbated because of the actions and decisions of the president and his henchman Louis DeJoy?
Collins can bury her head in the sand concerning her party’s abject inability to govern; however, it’s unlikely Maine voters will be so obtuse come November. Collins can then commiserate with Clinton.
James Fecteau
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Windham: Aug. 14
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Is this for real, or are we just filling a space?
-
Times Record Opinion
David Treadwell: The big impact of a gentle nudge
-
Times Record Opinion
Ron Chase: Murky exploits on Penobscot Bay
-
Forecaster Opinion
Over Easy: July is never too soon to think about winter in Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.