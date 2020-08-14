Gov. Janet Mills and other state leaders are discussing ways to safeguard Maine’s absentee voting process, as the U.S. Postal Service issues warning letters to Maine and other states that mail delays could disrupt the November election.

Mills, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap and Attorney General Aaron Frey have been working together and with local election officials to prepare for the election in light of the letter and recent threats by President Trump to financially hamstring the service, a spokeswoman for Mills said Friday by email.

“Gov. Mills is deeply concerned by the letter, which, taken in conjunction with the President’s disturbing comments yesterday regarding funding for the Postal Service, raises the specter of ballots delayed, ballots lost in the mail, ballots not counted,” Lindsay Crete, the press secretary for Mills, said. “These pronouncements from the highest levels of government portent a serious threat to the very foundations of our democracy.”

Maine is among the 46 states that have been warned that mail delays could disrupt their elections in November.

All four of Maine’s U.S. Congressional delegation on Thursday voiced their concerns over Postal Service delays or sent letters to Post Master General Louis DeJoy urging him to reverse policies that have slowed mail and could jeopardize voting.

Dunlap, who last week expressed few concerns about mail delivery, said among other options the state could change its law to allow mailed-in absentee ballots to be counted even if they arrive after the polls close, provided they were postmarked by Election Day. Attorneys general from several states, including Maine are also in preliminary discussions about a possible lawsuit to force the Trump administration to adequately fund the postal service to protect voting rights.

More than 200,000 Mainers, an historic number, cast absentee ballots in the July 14 primary, many of them by mail. Dunlap said last week he believes as many as 600,000 voters will cast absentee ballots in November, a volume never seen before, as officials encouraged voters to cast absentee ballots to help curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Dunlap, a Democrat, said the postal service letter, dated July 29 and issued by the service’s general counsel, Thomas J. Marshall, was the first of its kind.

“We’ve never seen anything like it,” Dunlap said. The letter says Maine’s election laws are “incongruous with Postal Service delivery standards,” and it raises concerns about some of the deadlines in Maine law for obtaining absentee ballots.

“This mismatch creates the risk that ballots requested near the deadline under state law will not be return by mail in time to be counted under your laws as we understand them,” the letter states.

The letter urges voters to mail their completed ballots back at least 15 days before the election and to ensure they are sent with first-class postage.

Maine and other states are responding as Trump has openly said he’s seeking to financially hobble the Postal Service as a way of disrupting mail-in balloting in the November elections. Trump has repeatedly castigated mail-in balloting, claiming it will lead to voter fraud and a “rigged” election, but he has provided no solid evidence that is the case.

Dunlap said he had not been “acutely concerned” about mail delays given that Maine’s recent primary had very few stranded ballots.

A check recently by the Press Herald with the city clerks in Maine’s largest cities found they had only a smattering of ballots that arrived by mail after the polls had closed. In most cases, the late ballots were mailed on or within a day or two of election day.

But Dunlap said Trump is ramping up the rhetoric on forcing mail delays.

“He has certainly become more implicit in his statements on this,” Dunlap said.

Dunlap said the state had about $3.2 million in CARES Act funding that had been set aside for elections but some of those funds were used to help cities and towns conduct primaries in July. “We didn’t use nearly all of it, but once it’s gone, it’s gone,” he said.

He noted that some cities were using the funding to set up secure drop boxes for ballots, so voters could return their own ballots and not have to mail them.

Dunlap said he was also in talks with Mill’s office about a change to Maine law that would allow ballots that were postmarked by Election Day to be counted for some period of time after the election. But that would delay final election results, and in a close race that could be a problem.

Mills could probably use her executive powers under the state’s civil emergency to allow ballots received after Election Day to be counted, Dunlap said.

“But we are nowhere near that yet,” he said.

Maine voters will elect all 186 members of the Legislature in November and those lawmakers need to be sworn into office just 29 days after the election, Dunlap noted. A delay in the election results could leave the Legislature unable to be seated or unable to elect its presiding officers and begin its work.

Maine regularly has one of the highest rates of voter participation in the U.S. and Mills intends to protect that as well, said Crete, the press secretary.

“Gov. Mills and Secretary of State Dunlap will continue to work with municipal officials and the Attorney General’s Office in order to preserve Maine’s historically high voter turnout in this Presidential election, safeguarding the sacred right of all Maine people to vote,” she said.

