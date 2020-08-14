PORTLAND – Sister Elizabeth Kilbride, R.S.M., (Sister Mary Alacoque), 96, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Frances Warde Convent after a brief illness. Sister Elizabeth was the daughter of Ernest E. and Margaret Mary McGuiness Kilbride.After graduating from Cathedral High School, Portland, she commenced higher education at St. Joseph’s College, then located on Walton Street, Portland. In 1946, she entered the Sisters of Mercy, Portland, to begin religious studies while earning a B.A. in French. Sister Elizabeth’s facility in languages led her to pursue a M.A. in Latin from Boston College as well as Greek studies at Regis College, Weston, Mass. and Catholic University, Washington, D.C. In addition, she took advanced studies in Spanish from the University of New Hampshire and also took courses in Guidance and Library Science at the University of Maine, Orono. Sister Elizabeth’s teaching career was primarily in high school and college, concentrating in foreign languages. She began her ministry in education at St. Joseph’s Academy, Portland and went on to Cathedral High School as teacher and principal; John Bapst High School, Bangor and St. Joseph’s College, Standish. Sister Elizabeth also taught for 18 years at Bangor High School, Bangor and was Chair of Foreign Languages. While on the faculty, she received many accolades, including the distinguished Maine Classicist of the Year 1980 Award. She was fortunate to travel to both Rome and Greece that only strengthened her teaching kills. Sister Elizabeth touched the hearts of many students! She was an educator par excellence.Upon her retirement, she returned to St. Joseph’s College, working in the Library and volunteering as Student Advisor. In 2010, Sister Elizabeth moved to Portland where she volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister at Mercy Hospital and was in Prayer Ministry. Sister Elizabeth generously gave of her time to the Board of Mercy Hospital and Mercy Health System of Maine. She also was on several committees at Mercy Hospital and St. Joseph’s College, a member of the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary and Sisters of Mercy Associates.Affectionately known as Sister Betty to many, she especially cared for those in need. An example of this was when on campus, she could be seen collecting cans and bottles, using the money for a girl in her residence who didn’t have gas money to go home. Sister Betty respected the students in the residence and they in turn held her in high esteem. She showed her love, loyalty and faithfulness to her many friends, family and community. This was especially true of her beloved sister, Sister Patricia, whom she shared so many community and family events with, till her death six years ago. Particularly close to Sister Betty’s heart was her family. She enthusiastically recalled all the special times they had, whether it was holidays, birthdays or other events, each gave her joy! Because of Covid 19 virus, her family gathered outside her window as she was dying and sang her favorite hymns and songs, just like they did at family gatherings. She always loved this and it was their gift to her in return for all she had given them. Sister Betty’s family and friends, together with her religious community are grateful for her many years of generous, scholarly and faithful commitment supported by the spiritual strength of her motto, Tecum omnia possum. (With You I am able to do all things).Sister Elizabeth was predeceased by her dear parents, Margaret and Ernest; her sisters, Ethel Charette Dinardo and Sister Patricia Kilbride, R.S.M.; her brothers, Ernest, Richard and Charles Kilbride.She is also survived by her sister-in-law and friend, Patricia Kilbride; her many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and their families; several close friends and her Sisters in community.The Sisters of Mercy are grateful to Kelley St.John, RN, as well as the Staff of Frances Warde Convent for their devoted care of Sister Elizabeth. Visiting Hours celebrating Sr. Kilbride’s life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 3-6 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland with a Prayer Service at 3:30PM. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 17 at 9:30AM at New Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. To view Sister Kilbride’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister Elizabeth’s memory may be sent to, Sisters of Mercy,966 Riverside Street,Portland, Maine, 04103.

