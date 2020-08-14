We have dealt with so much this year. While we have experienced deep loss, stress and pain, we have so much to be grateful for. The strength of our community motivates me to keep going. I am also grateful for the strong showing of our Legislature this year to support policies that protect our natural resources and invest in jobs and industries that help make Maine the special place it is. My voting record on environmental issues is clear. Maine Conservation Voters, an organization that advocates for laws that protect the environment, recently gave me a 100 percent score for voting in favor of laws and policies that protect Maine’s natural resources and promote energy independence. I could not be more honored with that accolade, and I’m glad that I had a part in making Maine a healthier, more sustainable state during my time in office.

We know that despite everything that is going on right now, climate change is still a serious crisis. One way we can be better stewards of the environment is by making changes to our everyday habits. This past session, the Legislature passed LD 1532, “An Act to Eliminate Single-use Plastic Carry-out Bags,” supported by the Maine Grocers and Food Processors Association and the Retail Association of Maine, and LD 289, “An Act to Prohibit the Use of Certain Disposable Food Service Containers” which will both go into effect in 2021. With the rejection of plastic products, more stores and restaurants can choose to use paper products, some of which are made right here in Maine. This is good for Maine business, because our pulp and paper industry could vastly benefit from these policy changes.

The pulp and paper industry, like other natural resource-based industries, are a vital part of the economy in Maine. Tourists come here to enjoy our mountains, forests, beaches and lakes, as well as our delicious lobster and fresh produce. Maine’s economy is not just based solely on tourism, however. We also have a growing sector of our economy specializing in renewable energy sources, which creates good-paying jobs and is an investment for future generations. LD 1494, “An Act to Reform Maine’s Renewable Portfolio Standard,” LD 1711, “An Act to Promote Solar Energy Projects and Distributed Generation Resources in Maine” and LD 1679, “An Act to Promote Clean Energy Jobs and to Establish the Maine Climate Council” all emphasize the growing sector of clean energy careers and increase our energy independence. LD 1494 and LD 1679 set goals for Maine to use more renewable energy by 2030 and even more by 2050. LD 1711 increases access to solar energy, especially for low to moderate income communities. The emphasis on renewable energy resources means that we are focusing on local businesses and the natural gifts of Maine to give us electricity and heat and, in turn, move away from our current model of relying international companies to provide us with energy sources.

The Maine Climate Council, created by LD 1679, will help ensure Maine is on track to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and be prepared for the effects of climate change. The Council has developed a variety of strategies and wants your input on what should be included in Maine’s four-year Climate Action Plan. I’d encourage you to learn more about the Climate Council and make your voices heard by filling out the surveys at www.climatecouncil.maine.gov/strategies.

It is incredibly important that the Legislature passed these laws to safeguard our natural resources, create new jobs and invest in energy independence, because these are ways we can keep Maine thriving, now and far into the future. The climate crisis hasn’t been put on hold because of the pandemic, and we are continuing to work on efforts to protect Maine.

