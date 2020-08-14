Matthew Kenney, owner of 104 Main Public House in Topsham, is making a great start during challenging times. Open since mid-June, he has a large indoor space with many tables appropriately arranged for social distancing and many picnic tables with bright red umbrellas for dining on the patio. To start and continue through your meal there is a wide array of local beers, ciders, seltzers and cocktails that are chilled and refreshing. The menu features classic pub fare with some surprising additions such as deviled eggs with banana peppers ($6), Caesar salad with kale and asiago cheese ($9), blackened salmon tacos with sriracha sour cream ($12) and nine varieties of 12-inch pizza.

This location on Main Street near the Topsham Town Office was home for many years to a Chinese, then a Japanese, restaurant. The new traditional American is a nice addition to Topsham’s restaurant scene. Portions are generous, too.

Wild Oats Bakery & Café is now selling fresh pizza by the slice hot out of the oven with a fresh-from-scratch tomato-herb crust. The flavors may vary so call ahead. 725-6287 or wildoatstogo.com. Whole frozen pizzas are coming soon. Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 149 Maine St., Brunswick.

Royal River Grill House is offering nine Maine beers on tap to pair with their Grill House burgers. What a way to celebrate International Beer Day. 106 Lafayette St., Yarmouth, 846-1226. Indoor and outdoor seating.

Bessie’s Farm Goods, 33 Litchfield Road, Freeport, continues to have soups available at $12/quart along with a large variety of baked goods, flowers and blueberries. 865-9840, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, with items on the porch.

Senza Scarpe Farm, 508 Durham Road, Brunswick, has added a new item to its list of farm and bakery goods: ice cream from MaineFlavor. Made from organic, gluten-free ingredients, the vegan ice cream is made with almond or cashew milk and are intensely flavored. Owner Susan Purcell makes these extraordinary desserts in Brunswick at Fort Andross. Order them when you order other items from Danielle at Senza Scarpe, 607-1135.

Pineland Farms hosts pick-your-own raspberries and blueberries, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 15. $4/pound, cash, cards and checks accepted. 15 Farm View Road, New Gloucester, 688-4539.

Whatley Farm, Topsham, is featuring a large selection of heirloom tomatoes great for slicing, paste, sauce, roasting, salsas and much more. They are available at the Brunswick Farmers’ Market, Tuesdays and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Mall and at the Brunswick Topsham Land Trust Market on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Brunswick High School. Order online, localline.ca/whatley-farm for pickup at the markets.

The Garrison’s Dandelion Market is now offering takeout lunch Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 81 Bridge St., Yarmouth. The menu is quite extensive and features hot and cold sandwiches ($12-$15), salads ($13-$16) and nightly entrée specials. 847-0566.

Aug. 15

Vessel & Vine, 4 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 721-3000, hosts another Foraging Class searching for mushrooms and other edible plants and berries. 9-11 a.m. Location will be in the Brunswick area and will be shared the day before the class. $40/person. Another class will be held Aug. 26.

