SCARBOROUGH — Liam Gallagher, who has served the Town of Scarborough as human resource director since 2017, has taken over the responsibilities as assistant town manager as of Aug. 3.

Gallagher is taking over the role from former Scarborough Assistant Town Manager Larissa Crockett, who is now the town manager of Wells.

As human resource director, Gallagher has had the opportunity to connect with town staff, but said he is excited to expand his responsibilities and meet more community members.

“With most positions in government, it’s important to have good relationships with people and understand their interests,” he said. “I think that will translate well to a town manager role.”

While continuing with his responsibilities as human resource director, Gallagher said that as assistant town manager, he will spearhead committees as well as take a supportive position for department heads and projects.

“I’ve generally been able to find compromise to situations,” he said. “I think sometimes it can be difficult but generally we have positive outcomes. I think building compromise and consensus is important.”

Gallagher will also assist the town staff in navigating the community through the pandemic from an economic standpoint, he said. The uncertainty of the situation will be one of his greatest challenges, he said.

One of Scarborough’s strengths is its community’s interest in town politics, he said.

“It’s certainly an engaged community, from a civil discourse and political involvement situation,” Gallagher said. “We have a good leadership team and manager work.”

Originally from Auburn, Gallagher graduated from the University of Maine Orono, he said. In his downtime, he enjoys spending time with his son, biking, and dining out.

