SCARBOROUGH — Coinciding with the first anniversary of the introduction of its popular Pet Loan, Town & Country Federal Credit Union has joined forces with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland (ARLGP) to highlight and support dogs being cared for at ARLGP with the first-ever DOG-UST event happening all month long.

“From contributions to events, COVID has brought about a number of challenges for ARLGP. However, the work that ARLGP does to help animals including dogs continues,” said David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country Federal Credit Union. “We understand how important pets are to many people and we wanted to do something to support and highlight the life-saving efforts that go on everyday at ARLGP and the on-going need for assistance. Designating the month of August as Dog-ust is a fun way to bring attention to ARLGP and support the canine friends being cared for there.”

During Dog-ust, ARLGP and the credit union will highlight a different dog up for adoption every Friday on its social media channels. In addition, Town & Country will make a significant financial contribution to ARLGP each week. “We are very appreciative of our partnership with Town & Country and for their willingness to support and bring attention to the ongoing needs at ARLGP. With many of our traditional in-person fundraisers cancelled because of the pandemic and with ARLGP closed to visitors as a result, the assistance from Town & Country is timely and greatly appreciated,” said Jeana Roth, director of Community Engagement at ARLGP.

In conjunction with highlighting different dogs available at ARLGP, the credit union is also providing information and details about its Pet Loan, the first in Maine, and the assistance it provides to help cover many expenses associated with caring for pets which, average between $800-$1,500 annually, according to a credit union press release. “Our pet loan has been popular with our members as it has helped relieve the financial expenses from vet visits and even some surgeries. Members have been very pleased that the Pet Loan is offered because pet ownership is very high in Maine,” said Jon Paradise, vice president of Public Relations and Communications at the credit union.

For more information about Dog-ust and to see dogs highlighted each week, visit ARLGP’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/arlgp or Town & Country FCU’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TownandCountryFCU/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: