Tucked in the Old Millbrook neighborhood, this home gives its residents plenty of space in a friendly place. The neighborhood association engenders quiet streets and includes a community park with a pool, tennis courts, 100 acres of common land with hiking trails and a six-stable barn for any resident horses to make home.

The split-level layout, with all those seemingly old-fashioned doors and walls between rooms, will be a perk for anyone planning to work or study from home for the foreseeable future. The home has had one owner since it was built, which has been excellent for structural maintenance, including the recent installation of new shingles.

HIGHLIGHTS • Find three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a fireplace and backyard deck at this home in the Oak Hill area of Scarborough • With one occupant since 1971, there are good bones for its new owner to build on • Olde Millbrook neighborhood is walkable and quiet, with a less than 15-minute drive to downtown Portland

And the location of this property is worth the interior updating the home may need. This area of Scarborough is central to the best of Southern Maine. For the outdoors lovers, Black Point Rd. stretches from Route 1 down to Prout’s Neck and Scarborough State Park and the Eastern Trail runs nearby, a 65-mile cycling path that runs from Kittery to South Portland. Jet setters and shoppers will love that the airport, mall and I-95 are just a few minutes away, and downtown Portland is a less than 15-minute drive. See more pictures here.

7 Bayberry Ln. is listed at $295,000. As skilled agents and thoughtful neighbors, the Ranellos know buying or selling a home is a personal experience. They can be reached today at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

