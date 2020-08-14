AUBURN — A Lisbon man was arrested on multiple charges Thursday night after police said he intentionally drove his car into a motorcyclist on Center Street.

Armand Gagnon, 56, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated assault, driving to endanger and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Police said at about 8 p.m., Gagnon drove his Cadillac sedan into a motorcycle driven by Darrell Arbour, 46, of Lewiston, after the two men had been involved in an earlier dispute at Roy’s All-Steak Hamburgers on Route 4.

Arbour suffered minor injuries when he was knocked off his bike in the crash. Immediately after the crash, several people stopped at the scene and fighting in the street began.

Investigators said Gagnon suffered at least one punch to the face by an assailant who fled before police arrived.

The crash occurred in the area of Center Street and Mount Auburn Avenue. The fracas that followed caused traffic snarls on along Center Street on both sides of the crash site as multiple cars, motorcycles and people clogged the intersection.

At one point, roughly a dozen motorcycles were parked along the street and on a median separating lanes as their riders joined the fray. Several motorists in cars stopped as well, creating havoc on traffic coming out of the mall area and off the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

Gagnon was also charged with failing to produce proof of insurance.

Arbour’s motorcycle, a 2011 Kawasaki Vulcan, was towed.

