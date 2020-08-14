“Lost & Found”
Through Sept. 4. maineartgallerywiscassett.org
The Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset invites you to peruse works from artists Katy Helman, Buzz Masters, and Jennifer Lee Morrow. They’ve created mixed-media narratives using everything from traditional art supplies to found objects with the hopes of expressing the human spirit through symbolism and patterns.
Click here to see what else is happening in the Museum on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 27 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
-
Business
Guilford nasal swab maker gets $51 million to expand production
-
Times Record
Wear White for women’s suffrage at Walk Around Wiscasset on Aug. 27
-
Health care
From hospitalizations to nonresident test results, Maine pandemic metrics looking good
-
Nation & World
Top DHS officials aren’t legally eligible for their roles, GAO finds