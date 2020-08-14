“Lost & Found”
Through Sept. 4. maineartgallerywiscassett.org
The Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset invites you to peruse works from artists Katy Helman, Buzz Masters, and Jennifer Lee Morrow. They’ve created mixed-media narratives using everything from traditional art supplies to found objects with the hopes of expressing the human spirit through symbolism and patterns.

