“Lost & Found”

Through Sept. 4. maineartgallerywiscassett.org

The Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset invites you to peruse works from artists Katy Helman, Buzz Masters, and Jennifer Lee Morrow. They’ve created mixed-media narratives using everything from traditional art supplies to found objects with the hopes of expressing the human spirit through symbolism and patterns.

