“Wear White!” is the fashion theme for the upcoming Walk Around Wiscasset on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 5-6:30 p.m., as Wiscasset joins the national initiative commemorating 100 years of women’s suffrage during August 2020, National Women’s Suffrage Month.

Wiscasset residents, neighbors, and visitors are invited to stroll the new Village sidewalks. Wearing white clothing is optional but is a gesture to honor the women who struggled for more than 70 years to achieve the vote for women. Maine ratified the 19th Amendment – giving full voting rights to American women – in November 1919, and it was adopted as part of the US Constitution in August 1920.

Walk Around strollers are requested to wear face coverings, maintain physical distance, and not congregate in large groups.

Walk Around Wiscasset, replacing Wiscasset Art Walk during summer 2020 because of coronavirus concerns, will be held on the last Thursday of August and Sept., from 5-6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.wiscassetartwalk.org or contact Lucia Droby at [email protected].

