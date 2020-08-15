The Aug. 5 Maine Voices column, linking child care with Maine’s economic future, was excellent. The authors (Lucas Caron and Jeremy Fischer) missed one point – a worse crisis for this sector is brewing come September.
Many early childhood teachers have public school-aged children, and don’t have work schedules that will allow them to facilitate a compressed schoolday, remote learning or a hybrid scenario. (They watch our kids so we can go to work and school, remember?) The majority of these workers – predominantly women, and, in parts of the state, many of them women of color – make just enough money so that they are ineligible for child care subsidies, but nowhere near enough to pay someone else to watch their children.
If these dedicated teachers can’t go to work, even more child care centers across the state will be forced to close, leaving working parents of small children in an even worse situation than we faced in this past long, terrible spring. This isn’t about having a toddler interrupt a Zoom call. The economic impact will be extreme, and neglect and abuse cases will skyrocket.
Portland Public Schools’ vague “community partner” care plan is now so stripped down that the current proposal will serve only 200 children, with preference given to Portland Public Schools’ teachers with in-district kids. This spells disaster for the early childhood sector – especially centers serving vulnerable and low-income families. We can stop this emergency, but companies, private funders and governments must collaborate to create a care system for the school-aged children of early childhood workers.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Another View: Include child care centers in school reopening plans
-
Portland Sea Dogs
On Baseball: Red Sox prospect mowing lawns for a paycheck
-
Sports
Golf roundup: Kim makes hole-in-one, takes lead at Wyndham Championship
-
Nation & World
U.S. envoy says no bailout for Lebanon, calls for change
-
Health
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit seeking inmate releases due to COVID-19
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.