GREENSBORO, N.C. — Si Woo Kim thinks he’s playing like he did four years ago when he earned his first PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship.

That could be a really bad omen for those chasing Kim in Sunday’s final round.

Kim made a hole-in-one on the way to 62 that gave him a two-shot lead over Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim after three rounds of the PGA Tour’s final event before the playoffs.

Kim got going with his ace on the 161-yard third hole and didn’t let up – much like he felt here in 2016.

There’s a critical difference that could make Kim even harder to beat, he believes – he knows how to finish as a champion.

“This time, I already win two times (in my career), so that’s the good experience for me,” he said.

Kim, who’s at 18-under after 54 holes, made history three years ago when at 21 he became the youngest winner of The Players Championship. He’s seeking his first victory since – and playing strongly wherever he tees it up.

Kim has broken 70 in nine of his last 10 rounds, including all four at TPC Harding Park to finish tied for 13th at the PGA Championship. He has continued that stellar play at Sedgefield Country Club.

Redman shot a 63, while Oppenheim set a career low on tour with a 62.

Billy Horschel shot a 65 and was three strokes back at 15-under. Mark Hubbard (64) and Jim Herman were another stroke back. Herman shot a 61, a career best and tied for lowest round of the tournament.

LPGA: Azahara Munoz birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Ladies Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland.

The Spaniard shot a 2-under 69 for a 7-under 206 total, just ahead of American Stacy Lewis (70).

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Jerry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestone’s challenging South Course in Akron, Ohio, leaving him with a one-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

Woody Austin and Scott Parel each shot 67, and Colin Montgomerie had a 68 to get to 1 under in the tour’s first major of the season.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Connor Syme will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Celtic Classic after a late collapse from Thomas Pieters in Newport, Wales.

Syme carded eight birdies in a flawless third round of 8-under 63 to move to 15 under for the tournament.

Sam Horsfield (68), who won his first European Tour title two weeks ago, is in second place, and Sebastian Soderberg (65) is two shots off the lead.

Pieters (70) had a three-stroke lead after making two eagles through 11 holes, but a triple bogey on 15 and a bogey on 16 left him four strokes back.

