I am writing in support of Sara Gideon, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Maine.

I have been a lifelong educator in the state of Maine and have unfortunately been involved with hundreds of Maine kids who have struggled with substance abuse and/or mental health issues.

Sara is working to meet with the recovery community and individuals in recovery so that she can fight for them in the Senate. Throughout her time in the State House, Sara has called for a broad, comprehensive approach to combating the epidemic in Maine that includes commitments to drug treatment and prevention efforts.

Maine has been hard hit by the opioid epidemic. I have had the honor of serving on the Governor’s Opioid Task Force for the past two years and have learned firsthand how devastating opioid use and abuse is within the state of Maine. Gov. Mills and the state’s director of opioid response, Gordon Smith, have led monumental efforts over the past two years to stem the devastation. Sara supports these efforts and stood up to then-Gov. Paul LePage to reverse his short-sighted approaches to this epidemic.

We need a voice like Sara’s in Washington. Now let’s see how she can save the lives of millions when we send her there.

I hope you will join me in supporting Sara Gideon for the U.S. Senate. Thank you.

Richard A. Abramson

Portland

