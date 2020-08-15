Writer and scholar C.S. Lewis once said, “God whispers to us in our pleasures, speaks in our conscience but shouts in our pains.” We as a nation are suffering now, and I believe God is shouting at us to trust in Him on this national election.

Our strong and robust nation and vibrant economy was blindsided by a vicious coronavirus that crippled us as a nation, put our health care facilities in peril and tragically killed hundreds of thousands of our citizens. The very nature of this virus keeps us guessing as to what to do next and no one can tell us the best way to combat it. We can only do our best.

Our medical experts and administration combat this virus daily, yet businesses and jobs are locked down still and life may not get back to normal until we have a vaccine.

Let us trust in God that we are not blindsided a second time by this virus by allowing the circumstances of it to cloud our thinking and judgment on the national election. The country just prior to the virus was very strong. We had the highest ever in all categories of employment: African Americans, Hispanics-Latinos, women and youth. Our economy was roaring and we were never stronger on the world stage.

May we vote for the economy and the administration we had just prior to the virus and win back our nation as it was before.

Peter Pinette

Woodland

