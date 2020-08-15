In response to Susan Whitehouse’s claim (“Letter to the editor: Collins is a principled advocate for Mainers,” Aug. 12) that The Lincoln Project is working “on behalf of Sara Gideon”:
It should be noted that The Lincoln Project is a political action committee formed in 2019 by current and former Republicans.
Their goal is to rid us of Donald Trump in the 2020 election and (in the wording of Wikipedia) “defeat his supporters in the Senate.” Apparently, The Lincoln Project views Susan Collins as one of Trump’s supporters.
Alan Letourneau
Tenants Harbor
