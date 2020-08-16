The second-annual Casco Bay Bluefin Bonanza fishing tournament last weekend saw 23 bluefin tuna that combined to weigh more than 10,000 pounds brought to South Portland’s Spring Point Marina. The three-day tournament that concluded Aug. 8 also was a fund-raiser for community college scholarships in Maine.

Established in 2019, the non-profit Bonanza last year awarded $1,000 scholarships to a student from each of the seven Maine community colleges.

This year’s 41-boat tournament was won by Pete Speeches of Scarborough and his crew on Backstabber with a 687.5-pound bluefin to earn $6,250 from the $12,500 prize pool.

Keith Jordan, captain of Bailey & Bella, took second place with a 679.5-pound tuna to win $3,250 – and fourth with a 637-pound tuna for another $1,000 in prize money. Kurt Christensen, captain of Molly Jane, claimed third place and $1,500 with a 671.5-pound tuna – as well as sixth place with a 538-pound tuna.

The final day of the tournament the top five positions changed multiple times over a few hours.

Proceeds for the event come from donations from businesses and individuals.

