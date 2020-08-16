Shoppers and diners enjoy the Brunswick Downtown Association’s Second Friday Art Walk on Maine Street, a monthly event where musicians, artists and vendors set up shop on the sidewalks downtown.

To improve future downtown events like this one, Brunswick officials are planning a roughly $3 million Downtown Streetscape Enhancement Project to improve or replace sidewalks, lighting, trees and landscaping in the heart of downtown. The project is still in the design phase, and staff is working to find funding, including a recent application for a $2.1 million grant through the Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance Program.

If awarded the grant, officials hope to use about $900,000 from downtown tax increment financing revenues to finish off the project. Tax increment financing is a common financing tool used by municipalities to pay for public projects, usually designated for areas of town that are going to see development. Town Manager John Eldridge and Economic Development Director Sally Costello are asking the town council on Monday to approve the use of TIF funds for the project if awarded the grant.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: