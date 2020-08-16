The established hot, humid pattern of the last few months has taken the backseat. As though someone flipped a switch, cooler weather is on the way with a few different chances for showers.

Remember the days of last week where each day had high temperatures in the 80s and 90s, with lots of humidity? They’re a distant memory at this point. Highs on Monday will be widespread in the 70s … with most below 75 degrees.

Clouds thicken later in the evening, with some showers expected overnight into Tuesday morning.

The cold front passes slowly on Tuesday, keeping the chance for showers around. A few rumbles of thunder are possible inland. Temperatures flirt with 80 in some spots Tuesday afternoon. The best chance to actually reach it will be in southern Maine.

Showers start to break apart in the evening. Temperatures fall closer to 60 overnight.

Drier air sneaks in on Wednesday, featuring more sun than clouds with comfortable highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The unsettled pattern could allow for some showers Thursday, too. For now, the chance is mostly inland with very isolated coverage. Still, might be worth keeping an eye out, just in case.

Friday looks wicked nice. It could be another 10/10 day. Highs will be in the 70s with sunshine and lower humidity.

The chance for showers returns over the weekend.

Despite the shower chances this week, it is unlikely there will be big changes on the drought monitor. The answer to our dry summer would be a long duration soaking rain event. While any rain is good, I don’t expect many big changes here.

