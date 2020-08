NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Stacy Lewis holed a long birdie putt to beat three rivals on the first playoff hole and win the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday, giving the American a first title in nearly three years and a confidence boost ahead of the British Open.

Lewis, 35, took a swig of champagne beside the 18th green after securing a 13th victory on the LPGA Tour – and first since the birth of her first child, Chesnee, in October 2018.

The former top-ranked Lewis started the final round a stroke off the lead held by Azahara Munoz, and shot 1-over 72 to join Munoz (73), Cheyenne Knight (70) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (68) in a four-way playoff at the Renaissance Club.

The approach shots of Munoz and Pedersen didn’t make it onto the green, and they rolled putts up to near the hole.

Lewis made her birdie putt from about 20 feet, which went slightly left to right, leaving compatriot Knight a putt of around 15 feet to take the playoff back down the 18th. Knight’s putt slid by the right side of the cup.

Lewis will look to follow up this win on the links with another at Royal Troon next week, when the first women’s major of a reshaped golfing year takes place. She is a two-time major winner, triumphing at the British Open in 2013.

PGA: Jim Herman rallied to win the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, for his third PGA Tour title and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs, shooting a 7-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Billy Horshel.

Herman overcame a four-stroke deficit in the final round at Sedgefield Country Club. He overtook Horschel with a birdie on the 71st hole.

The 42-year-old Herman finished at 21-under 259.

Horschel closed with a 65. He had a final chance to tie on the 72nd hole, but his 8-foot birdie putt slid left of the cup.

Herman jumped from 192nd to 54th in the playoff race for 125 spots.

Si Woo Kim, the third-round leader, shot a 70 to tie for third at 18 under with Kevin Kisner (64), Webb Simpson (65) and Doc Redman (68).

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Jerry Kelly seized control at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship with a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Firestone in Akron, Ohio, sending him to a 1-under 69 and his first major victory on the PGA Tour Champions.

Kelly was clinging to a one-shot lead over Scott Parel when he hit a soft cut with a 5-iron that landed in front of the hole and rolled in, eliciting a shout from one volunteer around the green.

Kelly finished with a double bogey, but that was enough to beat Parel by two strokes.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Sam Horsfield captured his second title in three weeks, winning the Celtic Classic in Newport, Wales, as he completed his bogey-free round of 4-under 67 in fading light to finish two strokes clear.

The 24-year-old Englishman had an overall score of 18-under 266. Belgium’s Thomas Detry, who was the runner-up to Horsfield at the Hero Open two weeks ago, again placed second, closing with a 67.

