Zakelo Island is the special kind of place where memories and traditions are made. It used to be part of a boys’ summer camp until the 1970s. Summer is steeped in the scents of pine, swimming, boating and relaxing at days end. Winter is cozy by the warmth and crackling of the wood fireplace, sunsets over Shawnee Peak and the dark green pines off-setting the ice fishing shacks on Long Lake.

7 Zakelo Rd. is one of six properties on the 14-acre island. It is a unique home and experience. Take a five-minute boat ride from the association’s parking lot off Cape Monday Road to your private dock. In winter, the level of this 11-mile long lake is brought down by the opening of the Songo Lock and residents can take a short drive or pull sleds across the ice to the back of the island.

Completed in 1993, this enchanting shingle style cottage has 280′ of water frontage and beautiful western views of Mount Washington and Shawnee Peak. Inside the main house, natural and reclaimed timber provide the DNA of classic, Maine camp charm alongside a cathedral ceilinged living room with hearth and loft and a custom Kennebec Cabinet Co. kitchen with high end appliances and Vermont Soapstone countertops.

Off the living room is a year-round porch or parlor, with wide views of the lake and woods. Two bedrooms, a bath and laundry/utility room complete the first floor. Upstairs the primary bedroom has sweeping views of the lake and mountains, skylights and private deck. A fourth bedroom with sleeping loft and bathroom make up the second floor rooms.

Outside the main home are enchanting details and outbuildings like a wood-fired sauna, a dreamy shower on a rock outcrop, a hand-built stone barbecue, blueberries galore and a multi-use, timber frame barn, with cook stove and pull-down screen for movie nights.

Just an hour’s drive from Portland and 7 miles by water from Naples, create your own traditions at this year-round oasis on Zakelo Island.

7 Zakelo Rd. is listed at $1,365,000 by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous