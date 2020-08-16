Just a thought as I see the listing for “Back to School?,” the Aug. 19 Zoom discussion for Press Herald subscribers, with education reporter Rachel Ohm:

If the panel discussion on the safety of returning to school must be done by Zoom, and if the town and city school boards and superintendents must meet by Zoom for safety and if even the Portland City Council must meet by Zoom for safety, then why is it OK for the students and teachers to return and meet in person?

In a setting where there will be large groups of people, teenagers and children indoors and close on school buses?

Maybe when it’s safe to meet to discuss the opening up of school in person, then you will know it’s safe to consider reopening schools.

Just wondering as a mom and grandmother who loves her family.

Mary Anderson

Peaks Island

