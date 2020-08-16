To help out the post office during the lead-up to the November election, there are several things Americans can do to help out:

• Consider voting in person – this election is that important. Without naming names, a candidate who is ahead at the end of Election Day might try to stop the counting of absentee ballots. Or, if counting continues and that person loses, that candidate might sue, claiming that the absentee ballots are illegal or represent voter fraud.

• If you vote absentee and return it by mail, request it early and mail it back early. Check whether it needs a stamp. Make sure you sign everywhere that is required. Check with your town or city clerk – you may be able to return it to them in person, avoiding the mail.

• You can vote absentee or early in person at your town or city office.

• Volunteer to help process absentee ballots before, on the day of and after Election Day.

• For the period Oct. 20-Nov. 3, don’t send anything by mail or order anything that has to be delivered by mail that you don’t absolutely have to have. A lot of online orders are handled at some point by the U.S. Postal Service. Don’t give the minion in charge of the USPS an excuse to delay the mail.

• Above all, vote!

Judith Foster

Freeport

