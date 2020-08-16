My drive yesterday in quiet rural Maine, some 20 to 30 miles from bustling midcoast summer activity, showed a heavy distribution of Trump-Pence yard signs, despite recent poll results that indicate growing Democratic preference. But significant are the more than 30 percent of poll respondents who admit to no preference.
I rather guess that supporters of President Trump tend to be less inclined than enthusiastic Democrats to patronize polls, and may include those who sit silently on porch chairs in rural Maine, letting yard signs speak for them. That signage could prove to contradict many of the no-comment poll responses. Clarification will come in November.
Bill Sayres
Topsham
