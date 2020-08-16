I am writing to support an invaluable member of Congress and advocate for the state of Maine: Sen. Susan Collins. While I no longer reside in Maine, I continue to follow the congressional actions of Sen. Collins with pride and enthusiasm.

Susan Collins is a senator who appeals to our optimism, sense of fairness and intelligence. She has shown moral courage in the face of political gamesmanship to ensure that our country continues to stand for the principles upon which it was founded.

We find ourselves living in a world hijacked by nihilistic thinking. Wikipedia describes nihilism as “a belief that all values are baseless and that nothing can be known or communicated. It is often associated with extreme pessimism and a radical skepticism that condemns existence. A true nihilist would believe in nothing, have no loyalties, and no purpose other than, perhaps, an impulse to destroy.” We see evidence of this thinking every day. These individuals do not represent us or America.

We have never had a greater need for a faithful and unwavering dedication to the values of this great country. The rest of the world looks at the United States as a beacon of hope and guarantor of freedom. It is not a place divided, as some would have us believe. It is a place united and, for the most part, made up of honest, tolerant, compassionate, hardworking and hopeful strivers. We must support our leaders in Congress who believe in the spirit and promise of America. I support Sen. Susan Collins.

Barbara Ream

former Cumberland Foreside resident

Midway, Utah

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: