Maine Media Workshops of Rockport has received what it is calling “a transformational gift” of $1.125 million from the Arnold and Augusta Newman Foundation to endow the school’s prestigious annual Arnold Newman Prize in Photographic Portraiture as well as a scholarship for young photographers.

It is the largest gift the school has ever received, according to a press release.

Newman was an influential photographer and educator who had a long association with the Rockport school. His foundation has supported scholarships, lectures, media production and the coveted prize, which includes $20,000 and an exhibition. This year’s winner will be announced soon.

“Arnold Newman had a profound influence on photographers in the latter half of the 20th century,” Maine Media President Michael Mansfield said in a statement. “That his legacy continues to shape conversations around photography, to support new generations of image makers – portraiture in the 21st century – is truly inspiring.”

The photographer’s sons, Eric and David Newman, said their parents considered the workshops “their home away from home. They looked forward to spending time with Maine Media students, staff and faculty in Rockport every summer. They would be thrilled to know that we have been able to honor their memory by establishing and supporting the Newman Prize for Portraiture and the Newman Scholarships in their name.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: