BREAUX BRIDGE, La. – Catherine Colleen Geary, 56, formerly of Portland, Maine, passed away unexpectedly from lung cancer on August 3, 2020.

Catherine was the daughter of the late John C. Geary and Constance (Ferracci) Geary, sister to Annmarie Geary, Chris (Susan) Geary, Bridget Geary and Michael (Ruth) Geary.

Catherine attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1982. She worked at Maine Medical Center for 20 years, starting in patient transportation. After graduating from the SMVTI, she worked in the Emergency Department as a CNA and as a Personal Care Technician.

Catherine loved music and dancing. The dance floor was her happy place. After discovering Zydeco dancing, she decided to move to Breaux Bridge, La. There she continued to work in the medical field as a CNA at local clinics. Catherine loved working in medicine, had a strong work ethic and cared deeply about her patients.

In her free time she danced and enjoyed playing the tambourine with local bands. Catherine was free spirited, funny, kind, sassy, independent and a crazy good dancer. Her many friends were drawn to her open-heartedness and authenticity.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be having a celebration of Catherine’s life at a future date.

