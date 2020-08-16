SARASOTA, Fla. – Dr. William Crozier Meade III, of Islesboro, and Nokomis, Fla., passed away on Aug. 8, 2020, at the age of 79.

Will grew up in Lansdowne, Pa. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy West Point in 1962. He served two tours as an engineer during the Vietnam War. Always looking for adventure, he decided to become an orthopaedic surgeon and got his M.D. in 1977 from Hahnemann Medical College. He was commissioned as a part of the U.S. Army Medical Corps.

Will served with the Medical Corps until he retired from the Army as a colonel in 1985. He then moved to Sanford, Maine, where he spent the next 20 years both in private medical practice and at Goodall Hospital.

He returned to military service from 1990 to 1991 during the Gulf War, as a staff surgeon and then chief of orthopaedic surgery at the Keller Army Community Hospital in West Point, N.Y. In November 1992, Will traveled to Somalia, with the International Medical Corps.

Will built a summer house on the island of Islesboro, Maine in the mid-’80s, and in 2004, he became a full-time island resident. From 2004 to 2015, he commuted by ferry to the mainland to work at the Togus VA Medical Center. He finally retired from medicine in 2015 at the age of 74. Will enjoyed island life: gardening, sailing, sunsets, listening to NPR, and reading the New York Times.

After years of long, cold Maine island winters and being at the mercy of the ferry, in 2015, he and his wife began spending winters in Nokomis, Fla., where he enjoyed fishing, jazz concerts, and sunshine.

Will is survived by his wife, Candace; his five children, Jennifer Mullin, Stephanie Meade, William C. Meade IV, Anne Meade, Michael Meade; his stepchildren, Jesse Badger, Heidi Walters; and his 10 grandchildren, who will always remember Pop Pop. He is also survived by his sister, Martha “Murph” Styer.

