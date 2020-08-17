TURNER — An ambulance collided with a pickup truck at a Route 4 traffic light Sunday at 3:16 p.m. at the intersection of Snell Hill Road.

The Med-Care ambulance, based in Mexico, was transporting a patient southbound to Lewiston when it rear-ended the 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was stopped at a red light. The pickup then rear-ended a 1999 Jeep Wrangler, which also had been stopped at the light.

The driver of the ambulance and a passenger were taken by Turner Rescue to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with complaints of neck pain. The patient in the ambulance, who did not suffer injury from the crash, also was taken to the hospital, Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson said Monday.

A third person, who had been in one of the other vehicles, complained of pain, but wasn’t taken to the hospital, Samson said.

Leaking fluids and closed Route 4; two of the vehicles were towed.

The Med-Care ambulance is owned by Northern Oxford Regional Ambulance Service.

No citations were issued, Samson said.

The crash is under investigation.

