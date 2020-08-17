Arrests

8/5 at 2 a.m. Zachary Grant, 33, of Annies Way, Gorham, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Tuttle Road on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

Summonses

8/3 at 9:22 a.m. Stephanie Hackathorn, 22, of Gorham Road, Scarborough, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Lower Methodist Road on charges of operating without a license and criminal speed.

8/8 at 1:53 p.m. Thomas McAldoon, 58, of Ludlow Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Gray Road on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

8/5 at 5:19 p.m. Hazardous condition at Tuttle and Middle roads.

8/11 at 8:19 a.m. Gas leak on Stony Ridge Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Aug. 5-12.

