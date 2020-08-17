Arrests
8/5 at 2 a.m. Zachary Grant, 33, of Annies Way, Gorham, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Tuttle Road on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.
Summonses
8/3 at 9:22 a.m. Stephanie Hackathorn, 22, of Gorham Road, Scarborough, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Lower Methodist Road on charges of operating without a license and criminal speed.
8/8 at 1:53 p.m. Thomas McAldoon, 58, of Ludlow Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Gray Road on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle more than 150 days.
Fire calls
8/5 at 5:19 p.m. Hazardous condition at Tuttle and Middle roads.
8/11 at 8:19 a.m. Gas leak on Stony Ridge Road.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Aug. 5-12.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Scarborough Leader
Young Portlander Volunteers To Go To Vietnam
-
Nation & World
Trump administration approves drilling plan for Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
-
Nation & World
The Latest: France deploying riot police to enforce masks
-
Scarborough Leader
Waddles for a Cause
-
Mainely Media
Chief MacKenzie recognized for response to opioid crisis