Arrests

8/11 at 4:14 p.m. Steven Poore, 50, listed as a transient, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of criminal trespass.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Aug. 7-13.

Fire calls

8/8 at 10:44 a.m. Assist Yarmouth.

8/8 at 11:26 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bucknam Road.

8/10 at 9:24 a.m. Lines down on Winn Road.

8/10 at 8:34 p.m. Lines down on Riverside Drive.

8/11 at 8:18 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

8/11 at 2:29 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

8/11 at 2:45 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

8/12 at 11:41 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Stapleford Drive.

8/12 at 2:45 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.

8/12 at 3:03 p.m. Vehicle fire on Independence Way.

8/12 at 8:03 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Squidere Lane.

8/12 at 11:55 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Cherrywood Drive.

8/13 at 2:29 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foreside Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 35 calls from Aug. 7 to 13.

