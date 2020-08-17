Arrests

8/12 at 2:01 a.m. Melissa Crone, 34, of Murch Road, was arrested on Murch Road by Officer Keith Norris on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and refusing to to submit to arrest or detention.

8/15 at 3:25 a.m. Nathaniel Colbert, 33, of Main Street, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Malcolm Marshall on charges of domestic violence assault, reckless conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating condition of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Aug. 10-16.

Fire calls

8/11 at 9 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Tuttle Road.

8/14 at 2:38 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle at Main and West streets.

8/16 at 7:14 a.m. Disturbance on Bath Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 37 calls from Aug. 10-16.

