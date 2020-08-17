To plant a garden is to grow happiness, and in times of uncertainty and stress, say during a pandemic, who couldn’t use the help? After all, if you can plant a seed and watch it turn into something as beautiful as a flower or useful as a vegetable, what can’t you achieve?

Scores of studies have shown that a connection with nature can help with diabetes, heart disease and obesity, as well as reduce stress, fatigue and depression.

Recent studies by neuroendocrinologist Christopher Lowry and others (Psychopharmacology, May, 2019)­ found that mice injected with Mycobacterium vaccae, a harmless bacteria living in soil, showed increased levels of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with mood improvement, and a reduction in anxiety. They suspect it may affect humans the same way.

Lowry became interested in M. vaccae when Mary O’Brien, an oncologist in London working with an experimental lung cancer treatment, found that her patients showed fewer cancer symptoms and improved emotional health and cognitive function after an inoculation of M. vaccae.

So dig into the dirt, inhale some bacteria, and grace your home with vegetables and flowers like the Mainers in our photo gallery.

