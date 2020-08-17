As a Vietnam vet (403rd RR SOD, 5th Special Forces Group, ’66-‘67), and a resident of Maine since 2000, I voted for Sen. Susan Collins in 2002, 2008 and 2014. Hers was the voice of moderation that I sought to temper the increasingly strident, ultra-conservative positions taken by so many members of her party. I even appreciated some of her positions on healthcare, education and veterans issues.
On so many levels, the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination changed my mind. During the hearing, our country sat transfixed, observing the courageous testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Juxtapose that with Sen. Collins’ full-throated – gut-wrenching to this observer – support for the current Supreme Court Justice.
Too many times before, I asked where Sen. Collins would draw the line, and maintain some sense of integrity. I tried to engage her and her staff directly. I wrote more than a few times regarding an upcoming vote or yet another point of outrage in the era of Trump. Always, the standard canned response, unlike our independent senator, Angus King.
Speaking of Trump, Susan Collins has only offered temporary, tepid resistance, ultimately caving to stay aligned.
I will not be voting for Collins this November; rather I will contribute my financial support and my time, working with other veterans for Sara Gideon. We Mainers need a serious change, and Sara Gideon is that change.
Joseph Gannon
South Berwick
