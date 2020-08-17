True to its independent nature, Maine has among the nation’s highest participation rates in federal elections, and even primaries. It probably doesn’t hurt turnout that Maine is only one of two states that can split electoral votes, blunting the impact of the Electoral College’s winner-take-all schema.
Given the President’s bluster about delaying the election, a politicized Postal Service and misinformation about the security of absentee voting, and national news coverage of the likes of Georgia’s primary fiasco, the Maine Legislature ought to support Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap and local municipalities to ensure that this Nov. 3 all Maine citizens are able to exercise their constitutional right – nay, obligation – to vote.
Chris Indorf
Saco
