Lifeguards rescued two swimmers Monday afternoon off Ocean Park in Old Orchard Beach.

An emergency dispatcher for the town confirmed the swimmers had been brought to shore, but she didn’t know whether they needed medical assistance.

Several lifeguards stationed near Temple Avenue in Ocean Park entered the water around 5:15 p.m. after receiving reports of swimmers in distress.

The National Weather Service office in Gray issued a high surf advisory Monday, which was to remain in effect until 8 p.m.

Large breaking waves of up to 6 feet were being reported in coastal York County. The weather service advised inexperienced swimmers to remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

