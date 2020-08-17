Toby McAllister
2-6 p.m. Thursday. Pirates Patio, 2 Walnut St., Old Orchard Beach. piratespatio.com
Singer-songwriter and Sparks the Rescue member Toby McAllister is keeping plenty busy this summer playing outdoor shows, all following CDC guidelines. He’ll be playing originals and covers on Thursday afternoon in OOB. Keep tabs on Toby through his Facebook page, where you’ll find details on other upcoming performances in Norway, Windham, Greenwood and Lyman.
Weakened Friends
8 p.m. Friday. Streaming on State Theatre Facebook page.
Portland rock trio Weakened Friends has been working on a new album, so you can expect to hear a few fresh tunes during the streaming show that’s part of State Theatre’s ongoing Conclave series. Sonia Sturino, Annie Hoffman and Adam Hand are ready to rock your world with songs like “Blue Again,” “Peel, “What You Like” and “Good Friend.” Donations can be made to the band during the stream.
Cattle Call
7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave., $20. boothbayoperahouse.com
Catch the alt-country act Cattle Call live on the midcoast. The band released its debut album “Good Life” in 1998 and has since re-mastered and re-issued it with five bonus tracks. You’ll be able to purchase a copy at the Boothbay Harbor show. Cattle Call comprises Mainers Mark Farrington, Jimmy McGirr, John Davison and Gabe Tonon. Keep your fingers crossed that the fellas play “Log Trucks and Snowmobile Trails” during the limited-seating show, which will likely sell out.
