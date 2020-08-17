Arrests

8/10 at 7:01 a.m. Spencer Luca, 30, of Portland, on Eastern Promenade on an outstanding warrant.

8/10 at 9:42 a.m. Danielle N. Dubois, 33, of Westbrook, on Riverside Street on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

8/10 at 10:11 a.m. Alexander X. Madore, 32, of South Portland, on Brighton Avenue on charges of assault, operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

8/10 at 10:41 a.m. Jonathan Gross, 32, of Portland, on Sawyer Street on charges of assault, obstructing report of a crime or injury and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8/10 at 11:02 p.m. Trea Sean Deam-Monat, 21, of Portland, on Park Avenue on an outstanding warrant.

8/10 at 11:37 p.m. Daniel Rameau, 56, address unlisted, on Congress Street on a charge of failure to give correct name or date of birth.

8/11 at 1:03 a.m. Byron Saavedra, 58, address unlisted, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/11 at 1:11 a.m. Troy Welch, 31, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/11 at 3:42 a.m. Troy Welch, 31, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/11 at 8:25 a.m. Vaughn S. Clark, 38, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/11 at 2:04 p.m. Vaughn S. Clark, 38, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/11 at 6:38 p.m. Ryan Walsh, 21, of Portland, on Stevens Avenue on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8/11 at 8:38 p.m. Richard Sneddon, 52, address unlisted, on Congress Street on a charge of assault.

8/11 at 10:29 p.m. Stacy Foley, 48, address unlisted, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/11 at 11:14 p.m. Troy Welch, 31, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/12 at 6:30 a.m. Thomas Raymond Montgomery, 39, of Westbrook, on Bell Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/12 at 7:57 a.m. Nicholas Closson, 39, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/12 at 9:30 a.m. Wendy Bovill, 49, of Portland, on Preble Street on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8/12 at 9:30 a.m. David Alan Parsons, 56, of Biddeford, on Preble Street on charges of operating after suspension, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violation of conditional release.

8/12 at 12:11 p.m. Richard Sneddon, 52, address unlisted, on Exchange Street on a charge of assault.

8/12 at 4:38 p.m. Randy Clement, 48, of Portland, on St. John Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/12 at 9:01 p.m. Jeffrey Orne, 32, of Biddeford, on Congress Street on charges of assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violation of conditional release.

8/13 at 12:30 a.m. James Egan, 63, address unlisted, on Park Avenue on charges of criminal trespass and public drinking.

8/13 at 1:15 a.m. William L. Tucker, 30, address unlisted, on Bramhall Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/13 at 2:06 a.m. Michael D. Coombs, 27, of Portland, on Irving Street on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

8/13 at 6:53 a.m. Troy D. Welch, 31, of Portland, on Lancaster Street on charges of indecent conduct, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

8/13 at 8:19 a.m. Ronaldo Garcia, 21, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/13 at 8:38 a.m. Elizabeth A. Coleman, 27, address unlisted, on Congress Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/13 at 9:26 a.m. Nicholas Closson, 39, of Portland, on St. John Street on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

8/13 at 11:30 a.m. Jonathan W. Hines, 56, of Portland, on Monument Square on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/14 at 2:34 a.m. Richard Sneddon, 52, address unlisted, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of indecent conduct.

8/14 at 3:07 a.m. Martin Toussaint, 37, of Stratford, Connecticut, on Brighton Avenue on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, operating after suspension and operating under the influence.

8/14 at 6:12 a.m. Joseph Pettegrow, 41, of Portland, on High Street on a violation of probation.

8/14 at 7:07 a.m. John Fenn, 39, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of assault, violation of conditional release, violation of probation and an outstanding warrant.

8/14 at 7:39 a.m. Arnold Craney, 51, of Portland, on Commercial Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/14 at 8:10 p.m. Justin Roland Allen, 38, of Oxford, on Park Avenue on a charge of aggravated furnishing or trafficking scheduled drugs.

8/14 at 8:10 p.m. Kayla Bowman, 23, of Oxford, on Park Avenue on charges of engaging in prostitution and violation of probation.

8/14 at 9:47 p.m. Joshua Leclair, 33, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on an outstanding warrant.

8/14 at 10:57 p.m. Daniel Mattin, 35, of Saco, on Franklin Street on a charge of violation of bail/condition of release.

8/14 at 11:34 p.m. Jonathan R. Caron, 44, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/15 at 12:57 a.m. Rodney Yancey, 40, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

8/15 at 8:42 a.m. Alfred Lambert, 51, of Portland, on Preble Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/15 at 10:12 a.m. Kelly McAlinden, 41, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violation of conditional release.

8/15 at 7:04 p.m. Keith N. Doiron, 33, of Portland, on Highland Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8/15 at 7:44 p.m. Michael Curry, 28, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of assault on a police officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8/15 at 8:32 p.m. Janis M. Caruso, 52, of Biddeford, on Oxford Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8/15 at 8:32 p.m. Kassandra-Ann Lee Warren, 20, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

8/16 at 12:09 a.m. Bertila Flores, 59, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of refusing to sign a uniform traffic ticket and two counts of violation of conditional release.

8/16 at 12:38 a.m. Ken Muco, 24, of Portland, on Gilman Street on charges of aggravated assault, criminal restraint and obstructing a report of a crime or injury.

8/16 at 1:49 a.m. Jibreel Garrett, 26, of Brunswick, on Exchange Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: