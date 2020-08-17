SACO — Political offices in Saco have become like a game of musical chairs with Ward 4 City Councilor Lynn Copeland being the latest to announce she wants a new position. Last week, the councilor announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the Maine State House District 14 seat, which includes part of Saco, in the November election.

The chain of events, which includes state Rep. Donna Bailey withdrawing from the House race in order to run as the Democratic candidate for the open state Senate District 31 seat, was set in motion by state by Sen. Justin Chenette. In announcing his withdrawal from the Senate race, Chenette said “After spending nearly a decade in office, this decision will enable me to amplify my impact in whatever I decide to do next and was made easier knowing that the district will be in very capable hands.” He will serve in his position until the end of his term.

Senate District 31 includes Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Hollis, Limington and part of Buxton.

Bailey was nominated as the replacement candidate Aug. 13 by York County Democratic Committee members from District 31.

In announcing her candidacy, Copeland said, “I will work from day one to preserve our environmental and natural resources, to promote aquaculture and will work with anyone to solve the challenges we face, putting the people of Saco first. As a leader on the local level, I understand that government is about making people’s lives better. I’m committed to bringing Saco’s progressive values to Augusta in the state Legislature.”

Copeland is a two-term Saco city councilor and is the Council Liaison to the Saco Conservation Commission (and former chair), Shoreline Commission, Coastal Waters Commission, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.

On the council, Copeland has been an advocate for the city to purchase a building downtown where a new teen center/community resource building will open and pushed to get local trails mapped and put on a mobile platform to attract visitors.

In the private sector, she works as a notary and legal assistant at Bernstein Shur, a Portland law firm.

Copeland has earned the endorsement from outgoing Sen. Justin Chenette.

“Lynn has proven herself to be an effective voice for downtown and coastal Saco on the council,” Chenette said. “She puts our community first not just in her votes, but in her actions. Lynn is extremely involved in everything Saco and I’m proud to support Lynn in her bid for State House.”

The Saco Democratic Committee has scheduled a caucus to select the replacement candidate for the House District 14 seat on Saturday Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. on the Foss Road near the city’s Transfer Station. The caucus is open to all registered Democrats that live in House District 14, which includes downtown Saco to the beach.

