SACO — Stephen Shiman will run for the Saco School Board in November. He is running for a new, three-year term for Ward 4.

According to a press release by Shiman, who is currently the Ward 4 representative, he is also the vice-chair of the Saco School Board, Finance Committee chair, and liaison to the City Council.

In announcing his candidacy he said, “I have worked to help raise educational achievement levels, establish better working relationship with the City Council, and initiate preschool education. My record shows consistent support for the educational community. I have consulted with Mayor William Doyle and Council people, and I worked closely with fellow Board members to achieve a responsible budget in the face of the pandemic. I have been responsive to views of members of the public with whom I have had an association.”

Shiman said he was a key partner in working on an agreement between the School Board, the City Council and Toddle Inn to allow preschool education to take place at the Toddle Inn.

His past experience includes 25 years as executive director of private schools located in New Jersey, New York and Maine with a specialty in arts education. In addition, he said, he has been a teacher, performing musician and owner of a software development business to support education.

Shiman said his creative projects won widespread local, state and federal support, including a citation by a spokesman for the National Endowment for the Arts for a “school unique in the United States.”

He said his education includes studying at Yale University and receiving a bachelor’s degre and master’s degree from the Juilliard School.

