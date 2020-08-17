Arrests

8/15 at 6:19 a.m. Ashley Barkas, 26, of Falmouth Road, Falmouth, was arrested on West Main Street by Officer Michael Peacock on a warrant and on charges of fugitive from justice and failure to provide correct name, address or date of birth.

Summonses

8/14 at 8:53 p.m. A 16-year-old was issued a summons at Gilman and Whites Cove roads by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of speeding.

8/15 at 3:51 a.m. A 16-year-old was issued a summons on McCartney Street by Officer Joshua Robinson on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

8/11 at 10:46 a.m. Department operations on Old Shipyard Road.

8/11 at 2:20 p.m. Unattended death on Manchester Court.

8/11 at 2:29 p.m. Structure fire on Birchwood Avenue.

8/11 at 4:32 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Killington Court.

8/11 at 4:59 p.m. Inspections on U.S. Route 1.

8/14 at 7:49 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on School Street.

8/14 at 9:01 a.m. Inspections on U.S. Route 1.

8/14 at 6:50 p.m. Assist Falmouth.

8/15 at 4:04 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on McCartney Street.

8/15 at 11:28 a.m. Outdoor odor investigation on Balsam Lane.

8/15 at 8:07 p.m. Gasoline spill on Lafayette Street.

8/16 at 4:54 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

8/16 at 12:17 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Riverbend Drive.

8/16 at 7:28 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Madeleine Point Road.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from Aug. 10-16.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: