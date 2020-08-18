At least 20 states plan to file lawsuits this week against the U.S. Postal Service and its new postmaster, Louis DeJoy, seeking to reverse service changes that have prompted widespread reports of delays and accusations of an intentional effort to thwart voters from mailing their ballots this fall.

The suits, expected to be filed in federal court imminently, will argue that the Postal Service broke the law by making operational changes without first seeking approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission. They will also argue that the changes will impede states’ ability to run “free and fair elections,” officials from several state attorney general offices told The Washington Post.

“We’re trying to stop Trump’s attacks on the Postal Service, which we believe to be an attack on the integrity of election. It’s a straight up attack on democracy,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat, said in an interview. “This conduct is illegal, it’s unconstitutional, it’s harmful to the country, it’s harmful to individuals.”

“We’re asking a court to make him stop,” he said.

President Donald Trump said last week that he was opposed to an emergency bailout for the agency because he does not want widespread voting by mail in the fall.

Maryland is signing onto a suit led by Washington state, which is expected to be filed at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and also includes Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin, according to a draft of the suit obtained by The Washington Post.

Separately, Pennsylvania is filing another suit, joined by California, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts and North Carolina, among others.

All the states are represented by Democratic attorneys general.

“We will be taking action to reinstate Postal Service standards that all Americans depend on, whether it’s for delivering their prescription drugs or for carrying their very right to vote,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Recent post office changes have been implemented recklessly, before checking the law, and we will use our authority to stop them and help ensure that every eligible ballot is counted.”

Shapiro and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson were scheduled to announce the lawsuits Tuesday afternoon. New York Attorney General Letitia James planned separate legal action, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Pennsylvania’s suit was expected to be filed “imminently,” the Shapiro adviser said.

Among the service changes the suits seek to reverse are elimination of staff overtime, altering operations at state distribution center and removing critical mail sorting equipment. All of it threatens the timely delivery of mail to individuals who rely on the Postal Service for everything from medical prescriptions to ballots, the states will argue.

“States have the right to conduct mail-in elections if they choose,” Frosh said. “Trump is trying to undermine that.”

Frosh said the operational changes are also a violation of the Voting Rights Act, saying the sorting machine removal disproportionately impacts cities, which tend to be home to minorities. The lawsuit also contends violations of the Americans with Disability Act by making it more difficult for people with physical disabilities and health conditions to safely cast a ballot.

“Because we’re in the middle of a pandemic, this is asking them to risk their lives,” he said.

The Postal Service also recently warned states to send election mail first-class, rather than third-class. States and counties that use marketing or bulk-rate postage for their ballots could experience delays that may prevent some ballots from being counted.

“The Postal Service’s sudden and unilateral changes to the nature of postal services deprived the states of their procedural right to comment on such changes prior to implementation as established by federal law,” said the Shapiro adviser.

The Washington Post’s Jacob Bogage and Tony Romm contributed to this report.

