Arrests

8/15 at 3:20 p.m. Russell Samuel III, 55, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Berrys Mill Road, West Bath, by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Aug. 10-16.

Fire calls

8/10 at 5 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

8/10 at 4:31 p.m. Rescue assist on Washington Street.

8/10 at 7:22 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

8/12 at 9:09 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on High Street and Western Avenue.

8/12 at 5:22 p.m. Wires down on High Street.

8/13 at 12:44 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Richardson Street.

8/13 at 12:58 p.m. Smoke investigation on Congress Avenue.

8/13 at 6:41 p.m. Fire alarm on South Street.

8/14 at 4:30 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Aspen Lane.

8/15 at 5:13 a.m. Mulch fire on Commercial Street.

8/16 at 8:36 a.m. Lines down at High and Richardson streets.

8/15 at 6:50 p.m. Fire alarm on Robinson Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from Aug. 10-16.

